Days before Oklahoma bans abortion, details still uncertain

The law allows abortions to save a pregnant patient's life "in a medical emergency" and in cases of rape, sexual assault or incest that have been reported to law enforcement. But it doesn't spell out who decides what is considered a medical emergency, and the rape and incest exception won't help victims who don't report the crimes against them to police. State officials didn't immediately have answers to how the life-of-the-mother exception will be applied going forward.

Abortion providers said they are likely to be cautious because the new law, like a ban at about six weeks enacted earlier and a similar 2021 law in Texas, will expose them to potentially expensive lawsuits for alleged violations. They're planning to refer some patients to states like Colorado or Kansas, but some patients won't be able to manage the extra time or travel involved.