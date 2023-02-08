X
Dark Mode Toggle

Day care in Canada struck by city bus; 2 children dead

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ROB GILLIES, Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
Police in Canada say a city bus drove into a day care north of Montreal, leaving two children dead and six injured

A city bus crashed into a day care center north of Montreal on Wednesday, killing two children and injuring six, authorities said. The driver was arrested and charged with homicide and careless driving.

A neighbor who ran to the center in Laval, Quebec, said she saw children screaming and crying and watched a mother collapse. Other panicked parents were diverted to a nearby elementary school as dozens of police and emergency vehicles swarmed the area.

Immediately after the crash, the driver stepped out of the bus, ripped his clothes off and started screaming, another neighbor said.

“He was just yelling; there were no words coming out of his mouth,” Hamdi Benchaabane said. The driver, he said, “was in a different world.”

A senior Canadian government official identified the driver as Pierre Ny St-Amand. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The official said the crash was not a terrorist act and did not pose a threat to national security.

The driver is 51, had worked for Societe de transport de Laval for 10 years, and had no criminal history and a clean work record, police officials and Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said at two separate news conferences.

“As of now, we don’t know the motive for the crime," Police spokesperson Erika Landry said. She did not say why police determined the crash to be a homicide and didn't release the driver's name. Laval Police Chief Pierre Brochet said authorities are interviewing the driver.

“There is a theory that it was an intentional act, but that remains to be confirmed by the investigation,” Boyer said.

Six children were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, Brochet said.

The day care is located at the end of a driveway off a cul-de-sac. There is a bus stop on the cul-de-sac, but the driver would have had to veer off the road and head down the long driveway to hit the building.

“There were no signs of skidmarks. .... He went directly into the day care,” said another eyewitness, Mario Sirois.

Sirois' wife, Ginette Lamoureux, the neighbor who ran into the day care shortly after the crash, said the driver was hysterical.

“His eyes were like popping out,” she said.

Benchaabane said he and three parents had to strike the driver in order to subdue him, before police cuffed him.

Brochet said officers at the scene were crying.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his office was “following the situation closely.”

Members of Parliament observed a moment of silence in Ottawa.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Woman investigated for bringing gun to vote as Black voters gave out water8h ago

Credit: TNS

Lawmaker renews Buckhead cityhood push
7h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Advisory committee member appeals Atlanta training center’s permits
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Advisory committee member appeals Atlanta training center’s permits
10h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic...
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden's fentanyl position sparks criticism from 2 sides
9m ago
Disney's 1Q results fueled by growth at its theme parks
10m ago
Stocks fall on Wall Street, giving back some recent gains
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
16h ago
In Atlanta, Harris focuses on climate change in touting Biden agenda
31m ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top