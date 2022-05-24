Davos updates | EU Commission chief vows more Ukraine aid

___

The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering is resuming for a second day, with business leaders, government officials, representatives from global institutions and journalists gearing up for more panel talks and networking at the exclusive meeting in the Swiss Alps.

Tuesday’s agenda in Davos is packed with sessions on one of the meeting’s key themes — climate change. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is due to make an appearance.

There also will be addresses by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Meanwhile, outside the conference venue, a Ukrainian activist was planning a street performance to urge foreign energy companies to stop doing business with Russia.

Later, billionaire financier George Soros is hosting a dinner for media — a non-official forum event but a fixture outside the Davos meeting.

Caption Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, left, welcomes Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission at the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The forum has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and was rescheduled to early summer. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic "History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies" from 22 - 26 May 2022. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP) Credit: Laurent Gillieron

Caption Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, second from left, arrives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber