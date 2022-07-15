Davison leads Celtics past Grizzlies in Summer League play

Tyson Etienne scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, including a go-ahead layup with 14.3 seconds left, and Atlanta handed San Antonio its fourth straight loss.

Atlanta (2-2) scored 14 straight points to make it 85-81 with two minutes remaining.

Sharife Cooper added 15 points and Tyrese Martin scored 13 for Atlanta.

Blake Wesley scored 20 points for San Antonio (0-4).

CAVALIERS 82, PISTONS 79

Cameron Young scored 15 points, RJ Nembhard Jr. added 14 and Cleveland beat Detroit.

Stanley Umude made a layup with 58 seconds left to give Detroit its first lead, 77-76, since 7-5. Ochai Agbaji made two free throws at the other end as Cleveland retook the lead with 45.3 left. The Cavaliers made 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute and Young blocked a 3-point attempt in the final seconds.

Agbaji had 12 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland (2-2).

Jules Bernard scored 14 points for Detroit (2-2).

The Pistons missed their first 12 3-pointers until Braxton Key beat the halftime buzzer to cut Cleveland's lead to 45-26. The Pistons had 13 turnovers and just 10 field goals in the first half.

BULLS 89, HORNETS 73

Dalen Terry scored 20 points, Marko Simonovic had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists and Chicago eased past Charlotte.

Malcolm Hill and Makur Maker each scored 11 points for Chicago (3-1).

Bryce McGowens led Charlotte (2-2) with 15 points. Jalen Crutcher and JT Thor had 10 points apiece.

