Davis scores 21 points in return as Lakers defeat Spurs

The Lakers trailed 85-81 early in the fourth quarter before they took control with a 22-6 run over a span of nearly six minutes. Hachimura, who was acquired from Washington on Monday, had six points during the spurt and James scored five.

Los Angeles' largest lead would be 14 late in the quarter as it swept the four-game season series.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Dropped to 3-6 in the first game of a back-to-back. ... San Antonio's largest lead was 10 with 8:33 remaining in the second quarter. ... Rookie Jeremy Sochan had 14 points.. ... Collins received a Flagrant 1 with 0.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter when Davis tried a 3-pointer from halfcourt. He received a Flagrant 2 earlier in the season, which puts him at three points. Players start serving suspensions when they exceed five points.

Lakers: Improved to 4-4 on second game of a back-to-back. ... Russell Westbrook, who scored 14 points, received his second Flagrant 1 foul of the season late in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Remain in Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Thursday night.

Lakers: Begin a five-game road trip Saturday against Boston.

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

