Davis and Roach fight to majority draw, Tank keeps title as potential missed knockdown looms large

NEW YORK (AP) — Gervonta Davis held onto his lightweight title when he and Lamont Roach fought to a majority draw on Saturday night, with a potential missed knockdown keeping Davis from what would have been the first loss of his career.

One judge gave the fight to Davis 115-113, while the other two scored it 114-114.

Davis (30-0-1) willingly went to a knee near his corner in the ninth round, then leaned over the ropes so they could towel off the area around his eye. Referee Steve Willis did not count it as a knockdown, as it should be when a knee hits the canvas. Had it been, Davis would have automatically lost a point from his score.