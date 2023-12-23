Davis' 35 points lead No. 14 FAU to 96-95 win over No. 4 Arizona in double OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 35 points, just one short of his career high, and had nine rebounds to lead No. 14 Florida Atlantic to a 96-95 double-overtime victory over No. 4 Arizona in the Desert Classic on Saturday.

Giancarlo Rosado made the back end of two free throws with just under a minute remaining for what turned out to be the winning point for the Owls (10-2), who beat their second ranked opponent of the season. FAU defeated then-No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89 on Nov. 24.

Caleb Love, who led Arizona (9-2) with 26 points, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. He was one of five Wildcats to score in double figures. Pelle Larsson was the Wildcats' next highest scorer with 15 points.