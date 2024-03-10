Nation & World News

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins her first Oscar after being a favorite for her work in ‘The Holdovers’

While tears rolled down Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s face, she collected her first Oscar then delivered a powerful speech about her realizing that she’s good enough as an actor
Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
Updated 54 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While tears rolled down Da’Vine Joy Randolph's face, she collected her first Oscar then delivered a powerful speech about her realizing that she's good enough as an actor.

"I always wanted to be different. Now I realize I just need to be myself," said Randolph, who won the best supporting actress statuette Sunday for her role as Mary Lamb in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers." She concluded with a heartfelt shoutout to the women who had helped her through her career, and to her publicist.

“I pray to God,” she continued. "I get to do this more than once.”

Randolph portrayal a New England boarding school cafeteria manager dealing with grief and loss. She continued her awards season sweep, previously winning at other shows including the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA and Golden Globes.

“I don't think I was supposed to be doing this for my career,” said Randolph, who is a trained opera singer but had no dreams of being an actor growing up. Her mother convinced her to take an acting class.

"My mother said to me, ‘Go across that street to that theater department. There’s something for you there,’ and I thank my mother for doing that,” Randolph recalled. “I thank you to all the people who have stepped in my path and ushered me and guided me. I’m so grateful to all you beautiful people out there.”

Randolph's tears first started to pour while sitting in her seat as Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o stood on stage and paid homage to "The Holdovers” actor. Nyong'o spoke about the stellar performance by Randolph, who wore her grandmother's glasses in the film.

“What an honor to see the world through her eyes and yours,” Nyong'o said.

Randolph earned a Tony Award nomination in 2012 for "Ghost The Musical" and her film roles include "Dolemite Is My Name" and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." On the small screen, she was in "Empire" and "Only Murders in the Building."

For her win, Randolph beat Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer,” Danielle Brooks from “The Color Purple,” America Ferrera in “Barbie” and Jodie Foster from “Nyad.”

___

For more on this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Food prices leveling off, but the damage persists10h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Academy Awards: Updates from tonight's ceremony
6m ago

4 found shot in separate incidents in downtown Atlanta over 4-hour span
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3-year-old killed in Athens home while watching TV, police say
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3-year-old killed in Athens home while watching TV, police say
5h ago

Credit: Charles Seabrook

OPINION
AJC publisher: Governor and speaker must preserve singular wonder of Okefenokee
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Downey Jr., 'Godzilla' win at Academy Awards where war in Gaza casts shadow
6m ago
'The Zone of Interest' wins Oscar award for best international film
10m ago
Christopher Bell pulls out an emotional victory for Joe Gibbs Racing at Phoenix
10m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
22h ago