David Puig part of 4-way tie for lead in LIV Golf Houston

David Puig of Spain is part of a four-way for the lead at LIV Golf Houston
David Puig, of Fireballs GC, hits his from the second tee during the second round of LIV Golf Houston at Golf Club of Houston, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Humble, Texas. (LIV Golf via AP)

1 hour ago

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — David Puig of Spain had a 6-under 66 on Saturday to join a four-way share of the lead going into the final round of LIV Golf Houston that no longer includes Jon Rahm.

Rahm withdrew after playing is six holes — all of them pars — because of an infected left foot. He pulled out just five days before the start of the U.S. Open.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

Puig, the 22-year-old Spaniard who played at Arizona State, was tied with Carlos Ortiz (68), Adrian Meronk (69) and Paul Casey (67). They were at 10-under 134. All of them will be going for their first LIV Golf title. Meronk joined the Saudi-funded league this year.

Ortiz won the Houston Open for his only PGA Tour victory, though that was on a different course than the Golf Club of Houston. Patrick Reed, who lives in Houston, had a 68 and was one shot out of the year.

Puig is among LIV players in the U.S. Open next week. He led qualifiers in San Francisco a week ago, a key spot for him because he is battling for the second spot for Spain in the Olympics.

The LIV Golf event won't help that cause because the Olympics are based on the world ranking and LIV events do not receive them.

Casey also won the Houston Open on this golf course, though he said it was set up differently then because it was a week before the Masters, and some of the areas around the green were shaved to prepare players for Augusta National.

“But this is no less fierce now, even though we’re a few years on. This golf course has teeth, and just because I’ve won doesn’t change anything,” Casey said.

Martin Kaymer, the last U.S. Open champion at Pinehurst. had a double bogey on his fourth hole and shot 72 to finish three shots out of the lead.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

