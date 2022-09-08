ajc logo
X

David A. Arnold, comedian of Netflix specials, dies at 54

This image released by Netflix shows David A. Arnold in a scene from his comedy special "David A. Arnold: It Ain't For The Weak." Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the “Fuller House” reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at age 54. (Zac Popik/Netflix via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Netflix shows David A. Arnold in a scene from his comedy special "David A. Arnold: It Ain't For The Weak." Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the “Fuller House” reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at age 54. (Zac Popik/Netflix via AP)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
David A

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David A. Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the “Fuller House” reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” has died. He was 54.

Arnold’s family said in a statement Thursday that the doctors “ruled the cause of death due to natural causes.” His family said he died peacefully on Wednesday in his home.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” the statement read. “Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Arnold was a stand-up comedian who gained appeal through his perspective about fatherhood. He headlined two Netflix comedy specials “Fat Ballerina” in 2019 and the Kevin Hart-produced “It Ain’t for the Weak,” which debuted in July. He was also featured in the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival in late April.

Arnold was three shows into his four-month comedy tour called “Pace Ya Self.”

He also wrote episodes for “Meet the Browns,” “The Ricky Smiley Show” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Netflix shows David A. Arnold from his comedy special "David A. Arnold: It Ain't For The Weak." Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the “Fuller House” reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at age 54. (Zac Popik/Netflix via AP)

Credit: Zac Popik

This image released by Netflix shows David A. Arnold from his comedy special "David A. Arnold: It Ain't For The Weak." Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the “Fuller House” reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at age 54. (Zac Popik/Netflix via AP)

Credit: Zac Popik

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Netflix shows David A. Arnold from his comedy special "David A. Arnold: It Ain't For The Weak." Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the “Fuller House” reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at age 54. (Zac Popik/Netflix via AP)

Credit: Zac Popik

Credit: Zac Popik

Editors' Picks
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case1h ago
Falcons coach Arthur Smith's team might struggle to find more than four wins this season, according to columnist Michael Cunningham. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s how Falcons season will play out
7h ago
Atlanta police on Thursday released two photos of Deshon Collins, charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police release photos of man accused of killing 7-year-old girl
4h ago
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
9h ago
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
9h ago
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool, File)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
37m ago
The Latest
FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, Aug. 16, despite some encouraging results from Walmart and Home Depot, which both beat analysts' forecasts for earnings in the latest quarter. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Stocks recover from a stumble on Wall Street and end higher
7m ago
Trump documents probe: US is appealing special master ruling
8m ago
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
12m ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top