Dave Stewart still waiting for number to be retired by A's

“I have no idea what the A’s are doing. At this point they can just retire the number with no celebration as far as I’m concerned," Stewart wrote. "Come to the park and it will be on display with the other retired numbers. If you find out something before I do, please let me know?”

The A's said they plan to announce next week during the club's season-opening homestand a date to honor Stewart but hadn't done so previously because the schedule was in flux with the lockout. Oakland also wants to bring in some other former players to help celebrate.