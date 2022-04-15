ajc logo
Dave Stewart still waiting for number to be retired by A's

FILE - Oakland Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart celebrates the team's 6-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of baseball's AL Championship Series on Oct. 12, 1992, in Oakland, Calif. Stewart is still waiting for his number retirement ceremony. Stewart, now 65, found out in August 2019 the club planned to retire his No. 34 jersey, then it didn’t happen during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season or last year. The former World Series MVP and four-time 20-game winner posted on his Twitter account this week some frustration with his hometown team. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

By JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
3 hours ago
One of Oakland’s all-time greats is still waiting for the number retirement ceremony he was promised

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — One of Oakland’s all-time greats is still waiting for the number retirement ceremony he was promised.

Right-hander Dave Stewart, now 65, found out in August 2019 the club planned to retire his No. 34 jersey, then it didn’t happen during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season or last year.

The former World Series MVP and four-time 20-game winner posted on his Twitter account this week some apparent frustration with his hometown team.

“I have no idea what the A’s are doing. At this point they can just retire the number with no celebration as far as I’m concerned," Stewart wrote. "Come to the park and it will be on display with the other retired numbers. If you find out something before I do, please let me know?”

The A's said they plan to announce next week during the club's season-opening homestand a date to honor Stewart but hadn't done so previously because the schedule was in flux with the lockout. Oakland also wants to bring in some other former players to help celebrate.

The A’s also plan to honor the 1972 World Series team and commemorate the club’s 20-game winning streak from 2002.

Stewart spent two stints with the A’s, also wearing No. 35 in his second time with the team in 1995. Rollie Fingers also wore 34 and it is one of five retired numbers by the A's, along with Dennis Eckersley, Rickey Henderson, Catfish Hunter and Reggie Jackson. Stewart will be the sixth.

Over a 16-year big league career with five clubs, “Stew” had a 168-129 record and 3.95 ERA with 19 saves over 523 appearances and 348 starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

