Dave Roberts expects Mookie Betts to be Dodgers' regular second baseman in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gold Glove outfielder Mookie Betts is set to become the regular second baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, manager Dave Roberts told MLB Network on Monday.

A strong-armed outfielder, Betts played 107 games in right field for the reigning NL West champions this past season and 70 games at second. Roberts confirmed his plan in a text message to the AP on Monday.

"I think it's pretty safe to say that No. 50, Mookie Betts, is going to be our everyday second baseman," Roberts told MLB Network. "It's one of those things where he's a Gold Glover out in right field, but I think that when you're talking about putting together a roster and someone who can be so offensive at second base, you can get more games out of him if he is playing second base."