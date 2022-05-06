Daughters of missing Colorado woman stand by their father

The prosecutors dropped the criminal charges against Barry Morphew after a judge prohibited them from presenting most of their key witnesses at the trial as punishment for repeatedly failing to follow rules for turning over evidence in Barry Morphew's favor.

The evidence included DNA from an unknown male linked to sexual assault cases in other states, which was found in Suzanne Morphew’s SUV, raising the possibility of another suspect being involved.

In the court filing asking to drop the charges, District Attorney Linda Stanley cited that disadvantage and the ongoing search for Suzanne Morphew's body as reasons for dropping the case. Prosecutors have the option of filing charges against Barry Morphew later.

Stanley last month also announced that authorities believe they know where Suzanne Morphew's body is — an area then covered by deep snow near the couple's former home in the southern Colorado mountains. Weather has complicated the search but prosecutors and law enforcement believe they are close to finding the body, she said in the April 19 court filing.

Macy Morphew said in Friday's interview that she hoped Stanley does everything possible to find her mother.

“What they've done is not fair and we're never going to stop looking for our mom," she said.

In a statement to ABC, Stanley's office said that that prosecutors and law enforcement “have been diligently searching for Suzanne Morphew since she was reported missing" and continue doing so.