X

Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool

National & World News
1 hour ago
Police say the 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home on Sunday, police said.

Officers, responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool, were sent to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park neighborhood in south Tampa shortly before 9:30 a.m. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the police report said. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the Buccaneers said a statement.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this,” the team added, “we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett, who's recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the second half of last season, is entering his fifth year with Tampa Bay after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

Barrett led the NFL with 19½ sacks in 2019. The following season he helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Skirmish over historic house: Site of Union general’s HQ could become a car wash

Credit: Brandon McKeown

MARTA police investigating fatal shooting at East Point station
11h ago

Credit: AP

Report card: Falcons earn A for Power 5 draft
16h ago

Police: Over 130 cars broken into at Stockbridge apartment complex
14h ago

Police: Over 130 cars broken into at Stockbridge apartment complex
14h ago

Credit: AJC staff photo

‘Pug’ Mabry, former longtime mayor of Roswell, dies at 95
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Regulators seize First Republic Bank, sell to JPMorgan Chase
7m ago
On May Day, workers rally for better labor conditions
9m ago
Uzbeks approve changes that could extend president till 2040
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top