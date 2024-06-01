Nation & World News

Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt files court petition to remove father's last name

A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has filed paperwork to legally remove “Pitt” from her name
FILE - This combination photo shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019, left, and Brad Pitt at a special screening on Sept. 18, 2019. A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork Monday, May 27, 2024, to legally remove “Pitt” from her name. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This combination photo shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019, left, and Brad Pitt at a special screening on Sept. 18, 2019. A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork Monday, May 27, 2024, to legally remove “Pitt” from her name. (AP Photo/File)
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork to legally remove “Pitt” from her name on the day she turned 18.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt submitted a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 27 to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The third-eldest of the former couple’s six children was born in Swakopmund, Namibia, on May 27, 2006. The siblings also include Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Shiloh, who performs as a voice actor in the film “Kung Fu Panda 3," is the first of the siblings to file a petition for a legal name change, but some of the other children have dropped public use of their father’s last name in recent years, the Times reported.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 but the details of the divorce have not yet been finalized.

The actors, who were married in August 2014, have filed lawsuits against each other in recent years stemming from disagreements over their shared business ventures and property including a winery in France, the Times reported.

Editors' Picks

Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta water problems: What areas were under a boil water advisory on Friday

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion, more Atlanta events canceled due to water main breaks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday

Credit: Nell Carroll

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case
The Latest

Credit: AP

Everton's proposed sale to investment firm 777 Partners falls through
10m ago
At least 19 injured as Russia hits Ukraine's power grid with fresh barrage
59m ago
River ferry sinks in Afghanistan, killing at least 20
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival