X
Dark Mode Toggle

Daughter charged after mom's body found in Chicago freezer

National & World News
53 minutes ago
A Chicago woman is accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother's dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment.

Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card.

Regina Michalski's body was discovered this week in a freezer in the garage near the apartment they had shared, police said. Investigators believe she died in March 2021. The cause won't be determined until the body is thawed.

The allegations are “very disturbing,” Judge David Kelly said in setting a $20,000 bond for Bratcher.

Kelly turned down a defense lawyer's request for a lower bond to get Bratcher out of jail.

She has past convictions for forgery, and investigators said they were trying to determine if Bratcher was collecting her late mother's Social Security benefits, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Bratcher's daughter, who lives in Kentucky, asked police to check the home after losing contact with her grandmother.

“What could go wrong? Apparently, everything," Sabrina Watson said.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Many Georgia Republicans want no part of Trump’s comeback13h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

3 men sentenced to life in prison for gang-related murder in Griffin
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South
3h ago

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
5h ago

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
5h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Michigan man says son, 6, ordered $1K in food from Grubhub
9m ago
Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
15m ago
Financial misdeeds allowed in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
18m ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
5h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
10h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top