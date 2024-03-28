Nation & World News

Dashcam video shows deadly Texas school bus crash after cement truck veers into oncoming lane

Dash camera video released by a Texas school district shows the moment a cement truck veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a school bus carrying more than 40 pre-K students returning from a zoo field trip
By ACACIA CORONADO – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dash camera video released Thursday by a Texas school district shows the moment a cement truck veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a school bus carrying more than 40 pre-K students returning from a zoo field trip.

The deadly collision on March 22 sends the bus rolling over on a rural highway outside Austin. The video released by the Hays Consolidated Independent School District shows papers from the bus strewn across the road and other drivers leaving their cars to race toward the bus.

A 5-year-old boy aboard the bus and a driver in another vehicle were killed. Others aboard the bus were airlifted to hospitals or transported by ambulances.

Eleven adults were also aboard the bus.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not said how fast the vehicles were traveling.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Home Depot buys SRS Distribution for $18.3B in huge play for home contractors

Credit: News Chopper 2

UPDATE
Sexual assault suspect shot, killed by Clayton police, cops say
1h ago

Credit: AP

Trump lawyer: Ex-president cannot be charged for false statements
1h ago

Credit: Bob Townsend

Buckhead brewery sued by EEOC over Black chef’s firing
57m ago

Credit: Bob Townsend

Buckhead brewery sued by EEOC over Black chef’s firing
57m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Spring break air travel crowds pouring through Hartsfield-Jackson
The Latest

Credit: AP

What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse
5m ago
Green Day will headline United Nations-backed global climate concert in San Francisco
6m ago
Star guard Tucker DeVries is transferring from Drake to join his dad at West Virginia
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

All-state and all-metro: Georgia high school basketball teams of the year
Deadline pressure: Numbers illustrate how much your lawmakers cram into the last day
Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?