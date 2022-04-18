Darvish rebounds, Padres beat Braves 2-1 despite just 3 hits

“He was in the zone a lot more. He was pitching on both sides of the plate,” Padres catcher Austin Nola said. “He was executing the corners, which makes it very difficult to hit.”

The Padres got their runs in the second inning, after loading the bases against starter Bryce Elder (1-1). Nola was hit by a pitch, and Jake Cronenworth followed with an RBI fielder's-choice grounder. San Diego batters walked eight times in the game.

“Offensively we were patient again. We drew a lot of walks,” Melvin said. “In close games a lot of it has to do with defense and we were really good again tonight.”

Taylor Rogers retired the Braves in order in the ninth for his fourth save, closing out a four-hitter for San Diego.

“Righties, lefties, (Rogers) has weapons for both,” Melvin said. “That slider is no fun at all. The sinker, he keeps it down and gets groundballs.”

Elder went 4 1/3 innings before handing off to rookie Spencer Strider, who didn't allow a hit or a run over 3 2/3 innings. Strider walked three and struck out three.

Matt Olson had two hits, including a double, for Atlanta and raised his batting average to .421 in his first season with the Braves.

“He has become such a good hitter now — goes the other way now with two strikes, isn't trying to pull all the time," said Melvin, who managed Olson for six seasons with Oakland. “That was a pretty good pickup for them.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Two-time All-Star RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (right knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee on July 10.

Padres: OF Wil Myers (right thumb soreness) missed Sunday’s game with an injury that flared up in his final at-bat Friday night. He is day-to-day and San Diego does not anticipate he will have an IL stint.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Huascar Ynoa (0-1, 15.00) takes the hill on Monday night in the opening game of a three-game set at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres: LHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 1.38) goes for his second win of the season Monday night in the first of three home games against the Cincinnati Reds.

San Diego Padres' C.J. Abrams, right, celebrates with Eric Hosmer after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Credit: Kyusung Gong

San Diego Padres' Austin Nola gets hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Credit: Kyusung Gong

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, is greeted by bench coach Ryan Christenson after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Credit: Kyusung Gong

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Credit: Kyusung Gong

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson left, and center fielder Guillermo Heredia, right, celebrate their win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Credit: Kyusung Gong

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, left, and second baseman Ozzie Albies celebrate their win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Credit: Kyusung Gong

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nabil Crismatt throws during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Credit: Kyusung Gong