Dartmouth basketball players union accuses school of unfair labor practices over refusal to bargain

The union representing the Dartmouth men’s basketball team on Wednesday filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the school because it has refused to negotiate with the players on a collective bargaining agreement.

Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents other Dartmouth workers, said the failure to bargain was a violation of both labor law and the school’s own code of ethics.

“For nearly 60 years, Dartmouth has followed a tradition of bargaining fair and equitable union contracts with our local,” union president Chris Peck said in a statement. “It is past time for Dartmouth administration to avoid the looming financial and legal liabilities by grasping this opportunity to show leadership, as the players have, and live up to its own rhetoric regarding the importance of both community and dialogue.”