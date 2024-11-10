Dart and Davis help No. 16 Mississippi shut down No. 2 Georgia for 28-10 win

Nation & World News
Jaxson Dart threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. in the third quarter, and No. 16 Mississippi shut down No. 2 Georgia for a 28-10 victory
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

AP

AP

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams) (AP)
By CHRIS BURROWS – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. in the third quarter, and No. 16 Mississippi shut down No. 2 Georgia for a 28-10 victory on Saturday.

Caden Davis kicked five field goals as Mississippi (8-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 16 CFP) earned its third consecutive win. Ulysses Bentley had a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

A rain-soaked Ole Miss student section stormed the field with 16 seconds left, leading to a delay. The scene was repeated after Dart's kneeldown closed it out.

Georgia (7-2, 5-2, No. 3 CFP) scored on a 2-yard run by Nate Frazier early in the first quarter. But Mississippi quickly grabbed control from there.

After the opening series, Ole Miss recorded five sacks and nine tackles for loss, forced four fumbles and intercepted a Carson Beck pass. Jared Ivey and Princely Umanimielen had two sacks apiece and linebackers TJ Dottery and Chris Paul combined for 19 tackles.

___

Mississippi wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) catches the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

AP

AP

Mississippi wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

AP

AP

Mississippi safeties John Saunders Jr. (5) and Jadon Canady (28) react during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

AP

AP

Mississippi running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

AP

AP

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) looks to throw the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

AP

AP

Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson (17) runs the ball after making an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

AP

AP

Mississippi wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

AP

AP

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

AP

AP

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

AP

AP

