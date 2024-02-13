Darrion Williams scores 30 points on perfect shooting as Texas Tech beats No. 6 Kansas 79-50

The 12 field goals without a miss were the most ever for a Texas Tech player. Williams, a sophomore transfer from Nevada, was also the first NCAA player in the last 25 seasons with 30 points, 10 rebounds and a perfect shooting percentage against a ranked opponent, according to ESPN Stats.

Williams hit a 3 on the first shot of the game for the Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4 Big 12). They made 8 of 12 from long range over the first 13 minutes to jump ahead 27-14.

It was a frustrating night for Kansas (19-6, 7-5), which played its second game in a row without Big 12 leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr., and with guard Dajuan Harris not at full strength after rolling his left ankle late in a 64-61 home win over 12th-ranked Baylor two days earlier.

“We're beat up and tired right now,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said.

Self was ejected with 5:49 remaining after getting two technical fouls following an offensive foul call against Hunter Dickinson, though that wasn't the only thing that bothered the coach.

“I didn’t curse him, I didn't yell. But I did say a magic word, I guess, multiple times that got me a couple of technicals. I really wasn’t trying to get thrown out," Self said. “But, you know, the way things (were) with the game, I honestly feel the game's not being called the way it needs to be called, regardless of its our favor or their favor, it makes no difference to me.”

Pop Isaacs made all four free throws after Self left the court for a 63-43 lead.

Warren Washington had 11 points for Tech in only 20 minutes. He was limping when he came out of the game with just over 16 minutes left, but returned about eight minutes later and had a dunk before departing for good.

Nicolas Timberlake and Johnny Furphy each had 13 points for Kansas. Harris finished with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting, while Dickinson was limited to five points while missing 10 of his 12 shots.

McCullar, who averages 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, is in his second season with the Jayhawks. He was part of two NCAA Tournament teams while playing 79 games in three seasons at Texas Tech from 2019-22.

Texas Tech made its first three 3s, and was up 12-4 on Joe Toussaint's shot four minutes into the game. Kansas got even with eight consecutive points after a timeout, but that was the game's only tie. The Red Raiders went ahead to stay on back-to-back 3s by Kerwin Walton and Isaacs.

BIG WINS

The 29-point margin matched Texas Tech's largest over the Jayhawks. The other was 91-62 five years ago, also at home. It also matched Kansas' most lopsided loss when ranked and playing an unranked team, the other being against Kentucky in 1950. ... Unranked Big 12 teams are 9-3 at home against Top 10 teams this season.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Without McCullar and with Harris not completely healthy, the Jayhawks shot a season-low 32.7% (17 of 52) from the field and their 50 points were also the fewest this season. Their big guys, Dickinson and KJ Adams, were a combined 3 of 23 from the field.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders improved to 13-1 at home. None of the current players was on the roster two years ago when Tech also won at home against Kansas. ... Texas Tech had lost three in a row before its win at home Saturday over UCF, and fell out of the new AP poll earlier Monday.

UP NEXT

Kansas, already with six wins against Top 25 opponents, plays Saturday at No. 25 Oklahoma. Those ranked wins include 78-66 over the then-No. 9 Sooners at home on Jan. 13.

Texas Tech plays Saturday at No. 10 Iowa State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP