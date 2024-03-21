BreakingNews
DaRon Holmes II and Dayton rally from 17 points down to beat Nevada 63-60 in March Madness

DaRon Holmes II and seventh-seeded Dayton staged a huge March Madness rally, closing with a 24-4 run to erase a 17-point deficit and beat 10th-seeded Nevada 63-60 in the West Region
Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II (15) celebrates his team's victory over Nevada after a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024 (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II (15) celebrates his team's victory over Nevada after a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024 (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
By JOHN COON – Associated Press
1 minute ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DaRon Holmes II and seventh-seeded Dayton staged a huge March Madness rally, closing with a 24-4 run to erase a 17-point deficit and beat 10th-seeded Nevada 63-60 in the West Region on Thursday.

Holmes, the Atlantic 10 player of the year, finished with 18 points, including a three-point play with 2:01 remaining that gave Dayton its first lead since the first half.

The Flyers (25-7) trailed 56-39 with 7:36 remaining but responded with a 17-0 run that included two 3-pointers by Koby Brea, who finished with 15 points.

Enoch Cheeks' layup with 34 seconds left gave Dayton the lead for good, and he made two free throws for the final margin. He scored 12 points as the Flyers picked up their first NCAA Tournament win in nine years.

Dayton will face No. 2 seed Arizona in the second round on Saturday.

Jarrod Lucas scored 17 points, and Kenan Blackshear and Nick Davidson scored 15 apiece for the Wolf Pack (26-8), who took control by closing the first half on a 16-0 run. Nevada appeared to have the game well in hand when it held Holmes without a basket for nearly 14 minutes of the second half.

The Wolf Pack are winless in the first round of the NCAA Tournament since reaching the Sweet 16 in 2018.

Dayton coach Anthony Grant won in March Madness for the first time with the Flyers in his seventh season. He picked up his only previous NCAA Tournament win with VCU in 2007.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Nevada forward Nick Davidson (11) watches as Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II, top center, dunks during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nevada guard Jarod Lucas celebrates his basket against Dayton during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dayton players and staff celebrates a three-pointer against Nevada during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024 (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dayton head coach Anthony Grant, right, hugs Dayton forward Nate Santos (2) as they celebrate after their team's victory over Nevada in a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024 (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nevada guard Jarod Lucas (2) reacts as he walks up court during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Dayton in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nevada head coach Steve Alford, center, reacts after a call against Dayton during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024 (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dayton head coach Anthony Grant talks with his players during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Nevada in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024 (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

