Darden Restaurants buys Tex-Mex chain Chuy's for $605 million

Darden Restaurants said Wednesday it is buying the Tex-Mex chain Chuy’s as it seeks to expand its dining options.

Darden, the parent company of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House and other chains, said it will spend approximately $605 million on the deal. Darden will acquire all outstanding shares of Chuy's for $37.50 per share. Those shares closed at $25.27 apiece on Wednesday.

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. was founded in Austin, Texas, in 1982. It now operates 101 restaurants in 15 states and has 7,400 employees.