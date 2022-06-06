Danny Ainge says Jazz 'desperately' wanted Snyder to stay

Ainge will now undertake his third coaching search as an NBA executive.

He hired Doc Rivers and Brad Stevens during his 18-year tenure in the Celtics front office. Rivers led Boston to an NBA title in 2008 and returned to the NBA Finals in 2010. Stevens led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals three times in four seasons before succeeding Ainge in the front office.

“There’s a lot of names I know and I’m familiar with in the coaching world,” Ainge said. “This will be much different than the two previous and probably more thorough.”

Team owner Ryan Smith said there is no timetable for making a hire. The team is not feeling pressure to finish the search before the upcoming NBA draft.

“We’re going to take our time,” Smith said. “Got to get it right.”

Whoever succeeds Snyder will be Utah’s fourth head coach in 34 seasons. The Jazz have had just six head coaches since moving to Salt Lake City from New Orleans in 1979.

Smith’s ideal successor will be a coach capable of building on the foundation Snyder laid rather than doing a complete rebuild.

"There’s not really a playbook when it comes to this,” Smith said. “I’m super fortunate to be in an organization that Quin has helped build up. He’s left this organization a heck of a lot better than he found it. But more than that, he’s built a foundation that we can go build from.”

Though Ainge said he knows Snyder is “going to be coaching somewhere else in the near future, next year probably,” Snyder declined to say how soon he plans to take on another coaching job.

“That hasn’t been on my mind at all. Just been focused on this,” Snyder said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do next year as far as coaching next year or anything along those lines.”

