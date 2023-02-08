X
Dark Mode Toggle

Danish queen to undergo 'major back surgery'

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
45 minutes ago
Denmark’s royal palace says Queen Margrethe II will undergo “major back surgery” later this month

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, will undergo “major back surgery” later this month, the royal palace said Wednesday.

The 82-year-monarch will be hospitalized afterward and undergo “a longer rehabilitation process,” the royal household said in a statement.

“During a long period, Her Majesty has been affected by problems with her back, and in recent times the situation has worsened,” the statement said.

Margrethe has decided to undergo “major back surgery” on Feb. 22 after consulting with doctors, the palace said, adding that several official engagements will either be postponed, canceled or handled by other members of the royal family.

The oldest son of Denmark’s popular monarch, heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, are likely to step in as well as Margrethe’s youngest son, Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie, and the queen's sister, Princess Benedikte.

In the past several days, Margrethe had canceled events, including the opening of an exhibition in Copenhagen.

The Danish Constitution gives Margrethe, Denmark's head of state, no political power and her duties are ceremonial. She was proclaimed queen on Jan. 15, 1972, a day after her father, King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Woman investigated for bringing gun to vote as Black voters gave out water2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

The Jolt: Mayor of proposed ‘Buckhead City’ would make $225,000 per year
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Lawmaker renews Buckhead cityhood push
1h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic...
3h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic...
3h ago

Credit: TNS

UGA president unsure if policy changes needed after fatal crash
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
9m ago
Brazil squeezes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory
13m ago
Live Updates | Turkey, Syria quake is deadliest since 2015
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
10h ago
Harris to press Biden’s ‘finish the job’ message with Atlanta stop
10h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top