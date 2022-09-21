BreakingNews
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say
Danish queen tests positive after UK monarch's funeral

FILE - Denmark's Queen Margrethe pays her respect to the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, in London, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. The Danish royal palace said Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 that the 82-year-old Margrethe canceled her official duties after the Tuesday night test. she previously tested positive for the virus in February. (John Sibley/Pool via AP, File)

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the royal palace said Wednesday.

In a statement, the royal household said that Margrethe, 82, who has been on the throne for 50 years, canceled her official duties after the Tuesday night test.

The palace said her oldest son, heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, would would take the queen's place hosting a dinner with Danish government officials and members of parliament.

Margrethe previously tested positive for the virus in February. At the time, the palace said she had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The queen was among the dignitaries who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

Margrethe's half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch following the Sept. 8 death of Elizabeth, 96, who ruled for 70 years.

Out of respect for the late British monarch, Margrethe had asked her court to adjust the Sept. 10-11 program for her own 50-year anniversary commemorations. Among the events she canceled at short notice was appearing on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet well-wishers and a ride in a horse-drawn carriage through Copenhagen.

Margrethe was proclaimed queen on Jan. 15, 1972, a day after her father, King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II: https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

FILE - Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander, lower center, Queen Maxima, lower right, and former queen Beatrix, lower left, Sweden's Queen Silvia, 2nd row left, and King Carl Gustav XVI, 2nd row right, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, center, Spain's King Felipe VI, center right, and Queen Letizia, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, 5th row left, and King Philippe, 5th row right, attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. The Danish royal palace said Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 that the 82-year-old Margrethe canceled her official duties after the Tuesday night test. she previously tested positive for the virus in February. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: Ben Stansall

