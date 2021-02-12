Danish police find IS flag in raid of bomb-making suspects

Danish authorities announced eight arrests on Thursday, and police said another six people were detained Friday.

The detention hearings in Denmark were held behind so-called double-closed doors, meaning the case is shrouded in secrecy and few details are made public. Officials did not identify the suspects.

Denmark's security service, known by its Danish acronym PET, said Thursday that the first seven people arrested in Denmark were suspected “of having acquired ingredients and components for the manufacture of explosives, as well as weapons, or having participated in this.”

They are suspected of “having planned one or more terrorist attacks or participated in attempted terrorism.”

Earlier, German authorities had announced the first three arrests — two in Denmark and one in Germany. They said the suspects were alleged to have purchased several kilograms (pounds) of chemicals in January that could be used to manufacture explosives.

A search of a residence in the German city of Dessau-Rosslau, southwest of Berlin, turned up 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of black powder and fuses, the German prosecutor said. More chemicals were seized in Denmark.

Germany’s dpa news agency reported that the three were brothers, and that two had entered Germany for the first time in 1998 and received refugee status later. The chemicals they are alleged to have obtained came from a source in Poland, were delivered to Dessau-Rosslau, and then brought to Denmark, dpa reported.

Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said late Thursday on Twitter that ”the case shows that the terrorist threat against Denmark remains serious.”

The Scandinavian country of 6 million has been worried about a possible extremist attack since September 2005, when a Danish newspaper published 12 cartoons showing the Prophet Muhammad.

The cartoons caused outrage and protests in the Muslim world, where any depiction of Muhammad generally is considered blasphemous. The newspaper said it had wanted to test whether cartoonists would apply self-censorship when asked to portray Muhammad. No Danish laws were violated with the cartoons’ publication.

___

This story has been corrected to show Denmark has a population of about 6 million, not 10 million.

___

David Rising in Berlin contributed to this report.

A view of the residential area Apotekerhaven in Holbaek photographed on Friday Feb. 12, 2021, after Danish police searched addresses in Apotekerhaven. The number of people have been arrested in Denmark and Germany over an alleged terror attack plot. (Claus Bech/Ritzau via AP) Credit: Claus Bech Credit: Claus Bech

Danish forensic technicians work at Apotekerhaven in Holbaek, Denmark, on Saturday Feb. 6, 2021, as Danish police search addresses in Apotekerhaven. A number of people have been arrested in Denmark over an alleged terror attack plot, as part of a larger case with connections to Germany. (presse-fotos.dk/Ritzau via AP) Credit: presse-fotos.dk Credit: presse-fotos.dk

A view of the residential area Apotekerhaven in Holbaek, Denmark, photographed on Friday Feb. 12, 2021, after Danish police searched addresses in Apotekerhaven. A number of people have been arrested in Denmark and Germany over an alleged terror attack plot. (Claus Bech/Ritzau via AP) Credit: Claus Bech Credit: Claus Bech

Flemming Drejer, chief operating officer for Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) speaks to media about a terror investigation at PET in Soeborg, Denmark, on Friday, Feb. 12 , 2021. Danish police are investigating the alleged planning of a terror attack both in Denmark and Germany after a number of people were arrested. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau via AP) Credit: Liselotte Sabroe Credit: Liselotte Sabroe