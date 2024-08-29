Breaking: DeKalb police investigate after body found in road
Nation & World News

Danish court rejects extradition to India of an arms smuggling suspect

A Danish court has rejected the extradition request from India of a Danish national accused of being involved in a 1995 arms smuggling case, going against Denmark’s top prosecuting authority which had given the green light to sending Niels Holck abroad
FILE -Niels Holck smiles outside Easter High Court in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Ilan Brander/POLFOTO, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -Niels Holck smiles outside Easter High Court in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Ilan Brander/POLFOTO, File)
1 hour ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) —

A Danish court on Thursday rejected the extradition request from India of a Danish national accused of being involved in an arms smuggling case 29 years ago, going against Denmark’s top prosecuting authority which had given the green light to sending Niels Holck abroad.

Holck admitted taking part in dropping assault rifles, rocket launchers and missiles from a cargo plane in eastern India in 1995. Indian police said they were meant for a revolutionary group in the country.

The Hilleroed District Court said that despite “the additional diplomatic guarantees” given by India “there is a real risk" that Holck will face torture or other inhumane treatment in India.

Holck, 62, said he feared for his life. if extradited.

“I would like to be held accountable in front of a judge because I believe it is a justified emergency, but I would rather not die from it,” Holck told Danish radio DR Thursday morning before the ruling was announced.

While a British citizen and five Latvians were arrested by Indian authorities after they dropped arms, Holck — previously known as Niels Christian Nielsen — escaped.

India first asked Denmark to extradite Holck in 2002. The government agreed, but two Danish courts rejected his extradition, saying he would risk torture or other inhumane treatment in India. That led to tense diplomatic relations between the countries.

In June 2023, Denmark again looked into a 2016 Indian extradition request, saying that the requirements in the extradition act had been met.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bangladesh court sends 2 journalists to police custody for questioning as chaos continues
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bangladesh's government led by Yunus signs UNconvention involving enforced disappearance57m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Malaysian naval attack ship sinks after hitting unknown object
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New Dutch leader bans phones in Cabinet meetings to dial back espionage threat
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dead 8-year-old child found in vehicle of man killed by police on New Hampshire-Maine...5m ago
Errol Morris examines migrant family separation with NBC News in ‘Separated’7m ago
A Hong Kong court convicts 2 journalists in a landmark sedition case10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Parents blame Emory hospital for unborn baby’s death
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?
What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?