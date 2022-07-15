Danish amusement park scraps ride after girl killed

A 13-year-old boy also suffered hand injuries on Thursday on the Cobraen roller coaster at the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.

“There is no doubt that that the ride will be shut down and torn apart,” Tivoli Friheden amusement park manager Henrik Ragborg Olsen told local newspaper Aarhus Stiftstidende.