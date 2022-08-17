Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club

The Rangers went to the World Series in 2010 and 2011, then won AL West titles again in 2015 and 2016. But they are on pace for their sixth consecutive losing record, the franchise's longest such streak since moving to Texas a half-century ago. After splitting their first two games under interim manager Tony Beasley, they would have to win 29 of their last 46 games to avoid another losing season.

While Davis said he was certain the organization was heading in the right direction, he felt the team would benefit from a change in front-office leadership. The Rangers said Young will assume oversight of all aspects of their baseball operations department.

Young, a Dallas native, was working for Major League Baseball when he was hired by the Rangers as general manager. He pitched 13 seasons in the big leagues, for the Rangers and four other clubs.

“Chris Young is one of the top young baseball executives in the business and in his 21 months on the job has brought welcome energy and new ideas to the organization,” Davis said. “I am confident in Chris’ ability to lead our baseball operations with the goal of producing a consistent winner on the field."

