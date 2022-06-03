Danielle Kang playing U.S. Women's Open with tumor on spine

Kang has been dealing with back pain since early April, when she withdrew from the Lotte Championship. She pulled out of the Palos Verdes Championship later that month and hasn't competed since.

“My goal right now is to get through this week,” Kang said. “I wanted to make the cut. I wanted to play four rounds out here and then my focus was going to be getting better after that. The only thing on my mind has been to play the U.S. Open.”

Kang said she didn't want to publicize the issue but word began to leak out.

“I just don't want to discuss the details of what is going on with my back,” she said. “My priority one is to be pain-free and right now I'm not there yet.”

When asked how she felt playing on Friday, Kang laughed and said, “I'm not feeling fantastic, but I'm playing golf, so that is good. I'm good enough to play and all I wanted to compete.”

Outside of a triple bogey on No. 1, Kang said she is happy with the way she played Friday considering she hasn't practiced in “eight or nine weeks.”

Kang turned pro in 2011 and has won six LPGA Tour events, including one major, the 2017 Women's PGA Championship. She has more than $7.5 million in career earnings.

