Daniel Jones will not play against Dolphins, neck injury

Glennon replaced a concussed Jones for a half against Dallas on Oct. 10 and completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Jake Fromm, who the Giants signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad, will back up Glennon.

Jones, who has started every game this season, sustained what he said was a strained neck against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. The sixth draft pick overall in '19 practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday.

Glennon started five games late last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was 111 of 179 for 1,072 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Fromm has not played in a regular-season NFL game.

“He’s played well when he’s gone in,” Judge said. “Look, we expect Mike to go to run the offense.”

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)