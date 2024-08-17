Daniel Jones picked off twice in 1st game since ACL injury as Giants fall to Texans 28-10

Jones tore the ACL in his right knee on Nov. 5 and had recovered for the start of training camp but was held out of New York’s preseason opener last week against Detroit. He played until halftime Saturday and was 11 of 18 for 138 yards.

His two interceptions were part of five turnovers the Giants committed Saturday.

“You don’t give yourself much of a chance when you turn the ball over,” coach Brian Daboll said. “It’s obviously something we need to improve on so that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Houston’s C.J. Stroud threw for 88 yards in one quarter after playing two series in his preseason debut last week. The Texans didn’t score on his first drive and he was lifted for Case Keenum in the middle of the next one at the start of the second quarter.

Jones was under heavy pressure in the end zone on his second drive when he threw a desperation pass which was picked off by Jalen Pitre and returned 5 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-0.

Pitre, who is entering his third season, loves how the secondary has come together since the start of camp.

“We’ve been growing in a lot of different ways on and off the field,” he said. “So I think it’s going to do nothing but help us as we continue to move forward.”

The Giants were driving on the next possession when Jones attempted a deep throw to Jalin Hyatt. But Derek Stingley jumped in front of him near the end zone for another interception.

“A little shaky to start,” Jones said. “Obviously, the first quarter didn’t go the way we wanted. Bad decision, bad throw. I’d like to have that back, but I think overall, we got some things going in the second quarter and executed and moved the ball. I was happy with how we responded."

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension after the 2022 season, moved the ball more effectively after that with most of Houston's starters on the bench. He directed a 63-yard drive capped by a 1-yard TD run by Devin Singletary that tied it early in the second.

John Metchie led the Texans with six receptions for 68 yards. Metchie, who is starting his second season since missing his rookie year undergoing treatment for cancer, grabbed a 3-yard touchdown from Case Keenum to make it 14-7 in the second.

“It’s exciting to see Metchie make those plays,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Nobody is more fired up than all of his teammates, you see the other receivers and their genuine excitement for him when he makes those plays. The entire team, as a whole, is pulling for him to do well.”

New York's Malik Nabers, the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, jumped up to grab a pass for a 21-yard gain just before halftime. Nabers, who sat out last week while dealing with an ankle injury, had four receptions for 54 yards.

“He made a few really nice catches out there,” Jones said. “We’ve seen it in practice, but seeing it in a game felt good.”

That drive ended with a field goal that cut the lead to 14-10 at the break.

Houston's British Brooks, an undrafted rookie, had touchdown runs of 6 and 15 yards in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 28-10.

Injuries

Giants: Linebacker Micah McFadden was carted off in the first quarter with a hip injury. … OL Ryder Anderson injured his hamstring in the first quarter. … LB Matthew Adams left in the third quarter with a groin injury.

Roof damage

The roof of NRG Stadium has yet to be repaired from damages sustained during Hurricane Beryl last month. Several panels of the retractable roof were damaged in the Category 1 storm. The roof was closed Saturday, but two sections of it near one end zone were missing, allowing sun to stream onto the field.

The team has said that supplies to repair the roof are difficult to get and repairs might not be completed until about a month into the regular season.

Remembering Jacoby Jones

The Texans honored Jacoby Jones, who died of heart disease last month at 40, before the game. Jones was drafted by the team in 2007 and spent his first five seasons in Houston.

His family was on the field during introductions and his son Jacoby Jones Jr. fired the cannon before the team ran out.

“I’m happy the organization was able to honor him in that way and give his family that respect and honor,” Ryans said.

Up Next

Giants: End the preseason against the New York Jets next Saturday night.

Texans: Have a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams Thursday before wrapping up the preseason by hosting them next Saturday.

