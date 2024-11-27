Nation & World News
Daniel Jones is signing with the Vikings after his release from the Giants, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision says former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings
FILE - New York Giants NFL football quarterback Daniel Jones speaks to the media Nov. 21, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan, File)

By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Jones will join Minnesota's practice squad less than a week after the Giants released the former No. 6 overall draft pick, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement hasn't been finalized.

Sam Darnold has helped the Vikings start 9-2. Jones joins Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien in Minnesota's quarterback room. Rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy had season-ending knee surgery in August and a second procedure on his knee earlier this month.

Jones went 24-44-1 as a starter in New York, with his best season in 2022 when the Giants went 9-7-1 and beat Minnesota on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Jones completed just 63% of his passes with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson, File)

