Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Daniel Jones agrees to a 1-year, $14 million deal with the Colts, AP source says

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person with knowledge of the deal
FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, file)
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t sign until Wednesday, said Jones’ deal is worth up to $17.7 million.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 by the Giants, will get a chance to compete with Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis. Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 draft, is 8-7 as a starter in two seasons.

Jones was 24-44-1 in New York with one playoff victory. He finished last season as a backup for the Vikings after the Giants released him.

Minnesota appears set to start J.J. McCarthy, who missed his rookie season with a knee injury. Sam Darnold, who led the Vikings to a 14-3 record, agreed to a deal with Seattle.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Credit: AP

QB Sam Darnold agrees on a 3-year, $100.5 million deal with Seahawks, AP source says

Only 2 NFL players get the franchise tag after the Vikings let Sam Darnold hit the market

Super Bowl stars Josh Sweat and Milton Williams headline a list of NFL free agents

The Latest

FILE - A hyperbaric chamber at the Oxford Center in Brighton, Mich., is shown Feb. 8, 2024. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, file)

Credit: AP

4 charged in death of 5-year-old boy 'incinerated' in hyperbaric chamber explosion

10m ago

UK police arrest a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the North Sea ship collision

22m ago

The Latest: Trump says he'll double planned tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel

24m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.