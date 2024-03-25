BreakingNews
LIVE: Atlanta Mayor Dickens to lay out his agenda, priorities in State of the City Address
Nation & World News

Dani Alves pays bail for release from jail in Spain while waiting appeal of rape conviction

A Spanish court says Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves has paid 1 million euros in bail to be released from prison while appealing a rape conviction
FILE - Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. A Spanish court has decided to release Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves if he pays a bail of one million euros and hands over his passports while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for raping a woman in Barcelona. (D.Zorrakino/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. A Spanish court has decided to release Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves if he pays a bail of one million euros and hands over his passports while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for raping a woman in Barcelona. (D.Zorrakino/Pool Photo via AP, File)
1 hour ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves paid 1 million euros ($1.2 million) in bail to be released from prison while appealing a rape conviction, a Spanish court said Monday.

Alves, who will have to hand over his passports, was expected to be released later Monday.

Alves last month was found guilty of raping a woman in a nightclub in December 2022 and sentenced to four years, six months in prison. He denied wrongdoing during the three-day trial.

The 40-year-old Alves had spent the last 14 months in the Brians II prison located 45 minutes from Barcelona, since he was detained preventively by authorities investigating the rape accusation against him.

Last week, a court granted him the possibility to leave prison on bail after all of his other previous requests had been denied because he was deemed a flight risk. The judges were split 2-1 on last week's decision, with those in favor of granting Alves bail saying they believed the flight risk had lowered.

Spain's state prosecutors' office in Barcelona on Friday asked a court to reconsider that decision, saying they believed the risk of Alves fleeing increased after he was found guilty. They wanted Alves to remain jailed while awaiting his appeal.

Prosecutors also reminded the court that Brazil does not extradite its citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.

No date has been set for the appeals trial at a higher court in Barcelona. After that, the case could go to the Spanish supreme court in Madrid. Alves' lawyers are seeking his acquittal while prosecutors want his prison sentence increased to nine years. The victim’s lawyer wants him jailed for 12 years.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Editors' Picks

Credit: Centennial Yards

EXCLUSIVE
Centennial Yards begins next phase: new towers, entertainment district

Credit: contributed

HAPPENING NOW
LIVE: Atlanta Mayor Dickens lays out his agenda, priorities in annual address

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Braves, legislature headline a busy week
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

For 50 years, neighborhoods have helped chart Atlanta’s future

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

For 50 years, neighborhoods have helped chart Atlanta’s future

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden administration floats Medicaid expansion workaround
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Boeing CEO to step down this year, board chairman to exit, head of commercial airplanes...
10m ago
Storm threatens snow in the Midwest, thunder in the South. Other parts of the US dig out
13m ago
Philippines lodges its 'strongest protest' against China over a water cannon assault in...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta