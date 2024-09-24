Dangerous chemical leak spurs evacuation order in Ohio town

Tom Ciuba, a spokesman for the Central Railroad of Indiana, said it was notified around 1 p.m. about a railcar in the area of Cleves that was venting styrene, which is used to make plastic and rubber. He said firefighters were at the site and environmental response agencies were mobilized.

Aerial video showed firefighters spraying down a railcar sitting upright on tracks between the highway and an asphalt plant.

The emergency agency urged people to turn to local media for more details about the leak and the evacuation. It initially had told residents to go indoors and keep their windows shut.