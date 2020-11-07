Dance parties and champagne: celebrating election's end

Nov. 7 at 11:25 a.m., became for many of Biden’s supports a moment of such historic magnitude they suspect they will always remember what they were doing, even those in the midst of the most mundane weekend activities.

Retired teacher and school principal Kay Nicholas, 73, was vacuuming in her home northwest of Detroit when she heard Biden had been declared the winner.

“All I could say is ‘thank God,’” she said, choking up. “It has nothing to do with Democrat or Republican. It has to do with decency. This country has got integrity and hopefully we can get decency. I think Joe Biden can do it and bring back kindness.”

People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza, react to the presidential race being called in Joe Biden's favor, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington.

A man celebrates Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.