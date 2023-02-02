Dance hall 911 caller: 'He might start shooting again'

The 911 calls overlap as several people phoned for help around the same time and dispatchers can be heard speaking with others about a shooting.

Another caller reported seeing a gunman reload his weapon in the dance hall. A third caller from outside the club urges the police to come quickly.

“He might start shooting again,” the man says in a panicked voice.

The dispatcher asks several times if anyone is hurt. The man says he doesn’t know because “it happened too fast.” At first, he said he thought the sound of gunshots was from a firecracker.

The man who phoned from the car initially reported only that someone tried to break a car window and then said it had been shot. He begins to wonder if his girlfriend is alive as he reports that she's unconscious and a dispatcher asks if she’s breathing.

“Is she awake, can she talk to you,” the dispatcher asks.

The man calls her by name and reports that she can't speak.

The dispatcher then asks if she's breathing.

“Oh, no,” the man said. “Maybe she died. I’m not sure.”

Associated Press journalist Kathleen Ronayne contributed from Sacramento.