X

Dan Bongino, 'Unfiltered' Fox News host, leaving network

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
Weekend host and frequent Fox News Channel commentator Dan Bongino is leaving the network

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News is parting ways with weekend host Dan Bongino, after the former Secret Service agent turned conservative pundit said Thursday they couldn't agree on a new contract.

“It's not some big conspiracy,” Bongino said on his podcast. “There's no acrimony. This wasn't like some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn't come to terms on an extension.”

Bongino hosted the Saturday night show “Unfiltered” and said that while he was given the chance to do a last show this weekend, he decided against it.

The blunt-talking former New York police officer began doing commentary on Fox a decade ago, joining as a contributor in 2019 and beginning his Saturday night show in 2021.

His “Canceled in the USA” program on Fox Nation will also end, and the streaming service will no longer air his daily radio show. Bongino may still appear as a guest on Fox shows, the network said.

“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox said in a statement Thursday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Internal probe finds inappropriate expenses by ATL airport staff1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

An attorney’s arrest. A judge’s decision. And more chaos in YSL trial.
5h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: Trump’s Big Lie comes crashing down - again
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Lawyer who complained about pay should be replaced, council says
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Lawyer who complained about pay should be replaced, council says
13h ago

Credit: UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant

Out of the murky waters of the Okefenokee, an alligator mystery emerges
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Texan princess evicted from Rome villa, Caravaggio stays
3m ago
Beach birth: Hawaii blocks some Waikiki sands for seal pup
6m ago
Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Internal probe finds inappropriate expenses by ATL airport staff
1h ago
Pastor Andy Stanley details last talks with his father, evangelist Charles Stanley
8h ago
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top