Breaking: LIVE: Gwinnett officials address concerns on haze, smell reported by residents
Nation & World News

Damian Lewis herds sheep over a London bridge in homage to a medieval tradition

Actor Damian Lewis has driven a flock of sheep across the River Thames in homage to a centuries-old tradition
Damien Lewis drives sheep over Southwark Bridge, London, in the 11th London Sheep Drive, in London, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (James Manning/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Damien Lewis drives sheep over Southwark Bridge, London, in the 11th London Sheep Drive, in London, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (James Manning/PA via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Actor Damian Lewis drove a flock of sheep across the River Thames on Sunday in homage to a centuries-old tradition.

Lewis is among thousands of people granted the honorary title of Freeman of the City of London, which in medieval times came with the right to bring livestock across the river to market without paying tolls.

More than 1,000 freemen exercised that right on Sunday in the annual London Sheep Drive, many wearing black hats and red cloaks. Lewis wore his grandfather’s wool coat and carried a crook as he led the throng herding the animals over Southwark Bridge.

“It was fabulous,” said Lewis, star of “Band of Brothers,” “Homeland” and “Wolf Hall.”

Lewis was asked to represent the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, a trade guild dating to the 12th century. He said he was pleased to be part of “this eccentric, very British day, honoring an old tradition.”

Manny Cohen, Master Woolman at the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, said the ancient sheep-driving tradition was revived about 15 years ago and has become a major charity fundraising event.

There are no plans to bring back other ancient freemen’s privileges such as the right to carry an unsheathed sword in public and to be escorted home if found drunk.

Damien Lewis drives sheep over Southwark Bridge, London, in the 11th London Sheep Drive, in London, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (James Manning/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Damien Lewis drives sheep over Southwark Bridge, London, in the 11th London Sheep Drive, in London, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (James Manning/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Damien Lewis drives sheep over Southwark Bridge, London, in the 11th London Sheep Drive, in London, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (James Manning/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cities are using sheep to graze in urban landscapes and people love it
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Montana man to be sentenced for cloning giant sheep to breed large sheep for captive...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The EU moves to loosen protections for wolves as their population grows
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Oasis adds US, Canada and Mexico stops to reunion tour2h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Harris, Trump shift plans after Hurricane Helene's destruction7m ago
It's a 'very difficult time' for U.S. Jews as High Holy Days and Oct. 7 anniversary...9m ago
Biden administration doubles down on tough asylum restrictions at border10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene aftermath: Flooding, power outages continue after deadly storm
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Odor, haze reported in metro Atlanta38m ago
Children’s Egleston has moved all 202 patients to new Blank hospital