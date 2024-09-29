Damian Lewis herds sheep over a London bridge as part of a quirky tradition

LONDON (AP) — Actor Damian Lewis drove a flock of sheep across the River Thames on Sunday in homage to a centuries-old tradition.

Lewis is among thousands of people granted the honorary title of Freeman of the City of London, which in medieval times came with the right to bring livestock across the river to market without paying tolls.

More than 1,000 freemen exercised that right on Sunday in the annual London Sheep Drive, many wearing black hats and red cloaks. Lewis wore his grandfather’s wool coat and carried a crook as he led the throng herding the animals over Southwark Bridge.