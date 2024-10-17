Dallas Stars sign goalie Jake Oettinger to an 8-year, $66 million extension

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed No. 1 goaltender Jake Oettinger to an eight-year extension worth $66 million.

Oettinger is now under contract through the 2032-33 NHL season at an annual salary cap hit of $8.25 million. The deal, finalized Thursday, comes on the heels of the Boston Bruins inking fellow American goalie Jeremy Swayman for the exact same amount of money and same term.

“Jake has established himself as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” general manager Jim Nill said. “His unique blend of poise, size, athleticism and mental toughness has helped our team reach new heights since he’s taken over the net. He is an integral part of our core that will allow us to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but also for many years to come."