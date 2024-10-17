Breaking: Developer chosen to demolish Atlanta Medical Center for new mixed-use project
Dallas Stars sign goalie Jake Oettinger to an 8-year, $66 million extension

The Dallas Stars have signed No. 1 goaltender Jake Oettinger to an eight-year extension worth $66 million
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends the goal during the second period of an an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends the goal during the second period of an an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed No. 1 goaltender Jake Oettinger to an eight-year extension worth $66 million.

Oettinger is now under contract through the 2032-33 NHL season at an annual salary cap hit of $8.25 million. The deal, finalized Thursday, comes on the heels of the Boston Bruins inking fellow American goalie Jeremy Swayman for the exact same amount of money and same term.

“Jake has established himself as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” general manager Jim Nill said. “His unique blend of poise, size, athleticism and mental toughness has helped our team reach new heights since he’s taken over the net. He is an integral part of our core that will allow us to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but also for many years to come."

Swayman held out of training camp as a restricted free agent, and his deal that went into effect immediately ends in 2032. Oettinger is making $4 million this season and would have been a restricted free agent next summer.

Instead, one of the candidates to start in net for the U.S. at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics will have no such drama. And his new contract comes as Oettinger is off to a 3-0-0 start with a 1.63 goals against average and .948 save percentage.

Oettinger, who turns 26 in December, backstopped Dallas to the Western Conference final last season. The Stars have made the playoffs in each of his three years as their starter.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) deflects a shot on goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot on goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Dallas Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, right, congratulates goaltender Jake Oettinger, left, after the team's 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) deflects a shot on goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

