Dallas Stars score without Mikko Rantanen getting a point, ending record streak at 13 goals in a row

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen's NHL playoffs-record streak of consecutive goals involved in ended at 13 for the Dallas Stars, a run he had extended Sunday before they scored another goal when he was on the ice but didn't get a point.

Rantanen had the primary assist on a power-play goal by Roope Hintz only 2:27 in Game 3 of the Stars' second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

When Dallas scored again late in the first period for a 2-1 lead, Rantanen was on the ice for defenseman Thomas Harley's goal. But the assists went to Mikael Granlund and Sam Steel.