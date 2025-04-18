Dallas Stars going into playoffs without injured top goal scorer Jason Robertson

Robertson, who leads the Stars with 35 goals scored and also has 45 assists, got hurt in a 5-1 loss Wednesday at Nashville. He was involved in an awkward collision along the boards with Predators forward Michael McCarron. Robertson was seen wearing some kind of brace on his right leg when leaving the arena after that game.

“It was a hockey play. (McCarron) is a physical guy. He’s going to get a piece of you as you move the puck,” DeBoer said Friday. “They just happened to be going opposite directions.”

When asked if there was any hope of Robertson playing against the Avs, DeBoer responded, “If the series goes more than a week, then yeah.”

___

