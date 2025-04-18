Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Dallas Stars going into playoffs without injured top goal scorer Jason Robertson

The Dallas Stars will begin the playoffs without top goal scorer Jason Robertson
Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka, bottom, reacts after giving up a goal to Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, top, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka, bottom, reacts after giving up a goal to Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, top, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
53 minutes ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars will begin the playoffs without top goal scorer Jason Robertson, who suffered a lower-body injury in their last regular-season game, coach Pete DeBoer said Friday.

Robertson is week-to-week, which rules him out for at least the first few games of the opening-round series against Colorado. DeBoer didn't provide any additional details about the injury.

Game 1 is Saturday night in Dallas.

Robertson, who leads the Stars with 35 goals scored and also has 45 assists, got hurt in a 5-1 loss Wednesday at Nashville. He was involved in an awkward collision along the boards with Predators forward Michael McCarron. Robertson was seen wearing some kind of brace on his right leg when leaving the arena after that game.

“It was a hockey play. (McCarron) is a physical guy. He’s going to get a piece of you as you move the puck,” DeBoer said Friday. “They just happened to be going opposite directions.”

When asked if there was any hope of Robertson playing against the Avs, DeBoer responded, “If the series goes more than a week, then yeah.”

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) protects the puck from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Albert Johansson (20) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 14, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn, File)

Credit: AP

The waiting is almost over for suspended Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who is raring to return

Amid another lost season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the fire that drives Sidney Crosby still burns

Fantilli and Greaves are the latest contributors in keeping the Blue Jackets' playoff hopes going

The Latest

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, right, speaks with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who was living in Maryland and deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, in a hotel restaurant in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Press Office Senator Van Hollen, via AP)

Credit: AP

Maryland senator is returning to US after pushing for Abrego Garcia's release and meeting with him

5m ago

Maryland senator is returning to US after pushing for Abrego Garcia's release and meeting with him

5m ago

US has 800 measles cases and outbreaks in several states. Here's what you should know

10m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.