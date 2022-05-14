Dallas police: Shooting at Koreatown salon may be hate crime

“We need to get this person in custody,” Garcia said.

He said the vehicle was also linked to a drive-by shooting on Tuesday about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of the shopping center where Wednesday's shooting happened.

Garcia said police would be increasing patrols, and they were reaching out to other police departments in North Texas to see if there have been any similar incidents in their area. He said Dallas police have also reached out to the FBI to let them know of the possible connection.

The three women who were shot at the salon were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

The daughter of one of the injured women said her mother told her that the man, whom she didn’t recognize, calmly walked in, opened fire and left.

John Jun, a founding member of the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Korean American Coalition, said he'd hoped that the shooting at the salon was an isolated incident.

“Now we’re a little more concerned because it seems like they are targeting for sure Asian Americans and most likely Korean American businesses in the area,” Jun said.

He said the salon is in the heart of Koreatown, which is in a part of the city that was transformed in the 1980s from an industrial area to a thriving district with shopping, dining, markets, medical offices and salons.

“The people are obviously shaken and they are on the edge right now,” Jun said.

Anti-Asian violence has risen sharply in recent years. Last year, six women of Asian descent were among the eight killed in a shooting at massage businesses in and near Atlanta, heightening anger and fear among Asian Americans.

Caption This photo shows the interior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside the hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people. Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. (AP Photo by Jamie Stengel) Credit: Jamie Stengel Credit: Jamie Stengel Caption This photo shows the interior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside the hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people. Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. (AP Photo by Jamie Stengel) Credit: Jamie Stengel Credit: Jamie Stengel