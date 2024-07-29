Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams suffers torn knee ligaments and will need season-ending surgery

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams suffered torn ligaments in his left knee while taking part in special teams drills Sunday, and will need season-ending surgery.

Williams got hurt during a blocking drill with the Cowboys not yet in pads. He was tended to by trainers for several minutes, then didn't put any weight on his leg while being helped onto a motorized cart that took him off the field.

The 6-foot-4, 261-pound Williams was expected to have a bigger role as edge rusher this season after the defensive end Dorance Armstrong and outside linebacker Dante Fowler left the Cowboys in free agency during the offseason.