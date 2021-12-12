Dallas Cowboys bring benches to Washington, rivalry heats up

This move is just the latest twist in the Dallas-Washington rivalry, one that got juiced up even more this week when Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy predicted a win for his team, prompting some fireworks back and forth with Washington's Ron Rivera and players.

Washington has beaten the Cowboys in consecutive matchups. It has been more than 30 years since it has defeated Dallas in three straight meetings (1986-88).

Cowboys fans made up more than half of the crowd at FedEx field, which was evident based on the blue and white jerseys in the stands. Owner Jerry Jones foreshadowed that earlier this week when he said on 105.3 FM in Dallas, “We have always sold more Cowboys’ hats, caps, T-shirts. We’ve always had our greatest fan support positive coming from Washington, that’s outside the Dallas area. Outside the Texas area, Washington is where we have the most support of all when it comes to all the things you might count.”

AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed.

Dallas Cowboys' benches are seen on the sideline prior to the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

A fan holds up a sign during pregame warmups prior to the start of the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Dallas Cowboys fan in the stands watching pregame warmups prior to the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)