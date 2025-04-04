Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shifts gears with his No. 8 logo to avoid potential conflict with Lamar Jackson

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is shifting gears with his No. 8 merchandising
FILE - Dale Earnhardt Jr. answers questions during a news conference before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Dale Earnhardt Jr. answers questions during a news conference before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is shifting gears with his No. 8 merchandising.

Earnhardt announced on social media Friday that he has secured the right to use a stylized version of No. 8 and will forgo the original No. 8 logo used by his NASCAR team, JR Motorsports. His decision came two days after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson filed an opposition claim with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to stop Earnhardt from putting that JRM version of No. 8 on merchandise.

“We are looking forward to the remainder of an already successful season,” Earnhardt wrote on social media.

Jackson, who has worn No. 8 since his college days at Louisville, previously registered the trademark “ERA 8 by Lamar Jackson.” His latest claim argued that Earnhardt’s attempt to trademark that particular version of No. 8 would create confusion among consumers.

Earnhardt avoided a trademark review with the rebranding. Had the U.S. Patent and Trademark appeal board denied Earnhardt, Jackson could have sued had Earnhardt used that No. 8 on any merchandise.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: AP

Denny Hamlin reveled in his zest for trash talk after ending a long winless drought at Martinsville

Denny Hamlin ends 10-year win drought at Martinsville Speedway

Timberwolves sale to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore will go forward, AP source says

The Latest

A screen displays financial news as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Stock market suffers worst week since 2020 after China retaliates against Trump tariffs

11m ago

Farmers fear tariffs could cost them one of their biggest markets in China

11m ago

Gretzky attends Blackhawks-Capitals game with Ovechkin 3 goals from breaking his NHL record

15m ago

Featured

Legislators gather for Sine Die, the last day of the Georgia General Assembly shown on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Speed camera, election and budget bills face final fate at Georgia Capitol: Live updates

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

1h ago

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.