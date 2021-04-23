Daimler profit jumps to 4.4 billion euros, margin outlook up

The company on Friday raised its outlook for an important measure of profitability this year, saying that it now expected profit of 10%-12% on sales of its Mercedes-Benz cars, up from an outlook for 8%-10% in its last estimate. Strong profits on conventional vehicles are key to funding the huge investments in new technologies such as electric cars and digital services that are shaking up the auto industry.

Chief Financial Office Harald Wilhelm said that "after this promising start, we are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric vehicle line-up.” He cited strong tailwinds for the company's business in China.